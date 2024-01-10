The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards has heaped nominations on Oppenheimer, Barbie and American Fiction, while snubbing Leonardo DiCaprio for best male actor.
As they were at the Golden Globes, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer were again the lead nominees. Each film picked up four nods including best ensemble. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were nominated for their performances in Barbie, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt received nods for Oppenheimer.
Barbenheimer continues to rule Hollywood’s awards season, just as it did the summer box office.
Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction got the biggest momentum boost, landing three nods: best ensemble, Jeffrey Wright for best male actor and Sterling K Brown for supporting male actor.
Along with those three films, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple were nominated for best ensemble, the guild’s top award.
Most notably left out of that group was Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which won best comedy/musical at the Golden Globes. The film’s star, Emma Stone, was nominated for best female actor while Willem Dafoe (but not Mark Ruffalo) was nominated for best supporting male actor.
But those were far from the only snubs in the nominations announced by Issa Rae, a co-star in both Barbie and American Fiction, and Kumail Nanjiani on Instagram Live.
Nominated for best actor were Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Murphy and Wright. DiCaprio had long been seen as a presumed nominee for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Lily Gladstone, who is poised to potentially make history at the Oscars, was among the best female actor nominees, while Robert De Niro was nominated for best supporting male actor.
Todd Hayne’s May December was completely shut out, as was Celine Song’s tender love story, Past Lives. Charles Melton, co-star of May December, was expected to be among the supporting male actors. And neither Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall) nor Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) scored individual nominations.
Along with Gladstone and Stone, the nominees for best female actor are Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Annette Bening (Nyad). Bening’s co-star, Jodie Foster, joined the supporting female actor category which also featured Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Penélope Cruz for Ferrari.
The SAG Awards are closely watched as an Oscar bellwether. Their picks don’t always align exactly with those of the film academy but seldom is a best picture or acting winner not nominated first by SAG. That means any best picture hopes for films like Poor Things just took a hit. Past Lives also was set back.
The last two best-ensemble winners — Everything Everywhere All at Once and CODA — went on to win best picture at the Oscars.
This year’s SAG Awards follow a gruelling 118-day strike by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA that put Hollywood in a months-long battle over its future. Pay in the streaming era and artificial intelligence were top issues.
In the television categories, the trio that nearly swept the Golden Globes — Succession, The Bear and Beef — were again among the lead nominees. Succession led all series with five nods (though Jeremy Strong was passed over), while The Last of Us, Ted Lasso and The Bear all collected four nominations.
The SAG Awards will take place on February 24 at the Shine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Netflix will livestream the ceremony for the first time. Last year’s awards were streamed on Netflix’s YouTube account.
The show will mark one of Netflix’s most notable forays into live programming. The streaming service, which has for years been an awards season force, will first to play host, too, in the run-up to the Academy Awards in March.
Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One