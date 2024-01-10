Barbra Streisand will collect a SAG lifetime achievement award. Photo / Steve Jennings, WireImage

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards has heaped nominations on Oppenheimer, Barbie and American Fiction, while snubbing Leonardo DiCaprio for best male actor.

As they were at the Golden Globes, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer were again the lead nominees. Each film picked up four nods including best ensemble. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were nominated for their performances in Barbie, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt received nods for Oppenheimer.

Barbenheimer continues to rule Hollywood’s awards season, just as it did the summer box office.

Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction got the biggest momentum boost, landing three nods: best ensemble, Jeffrey Wright for best male actor and Sterling K Brown for supporting male actor.

Along with those three films, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple were nominated for best ensemble, the guild’s top award.

Most notably left out of that group was Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which won best comedy/musical at the Golden Globes. The film’s star, Emma Stone, was nominated for best female actor while Willem Dafoe (but not Mark Ruffalo) was nominated for best supporting male actor.

Emma Stone in Poor Things. Photo / AP

But those were far from the only snubs in the nominations announced by Issa Rae, a co-star in both Barbie and American Fiction, and Kumail Nanjiani on Instagram Live.

Nominated for best actor were Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Murphy and Wright. DiCaprio had long been seen as a presumed nominee for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Lily Gladstone, who is poised to potentially make history at the Oscars, was among the best female actor nominees, while Robert De Niro was nominated for best supporting male actor.

Todd Hayne’s May December was completely shut out, as was Celine Song’s tender love story, Past Lives. Charles Melton, co-star of May December, was expected to be among the supporting male actors. And neither Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall) nor Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) scored individual nominations.

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers. Photo / AP

Along with Gladstone and Stone, the nominees for best female actor are Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Annette Bening (Nyad). Bening’s co-star, Jodie Foster, joined the supporting female actor category which also featured Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Penélope Cruz for Ferrari.

The SAG Awards are closely watched as an Oscar bellwether. Their picks don’t always align exactly with those of the film academy but seldom is a best picture or acting winner not nominated first by SAG. That means any best picture hopes for films like Poor Things just took a hit. Past Lives also was set back.

The last two best-ensemble winners — Everything Everywhere All at Once and CODA — went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

This year’s SAG Awards follow a gruelling 118-day strike by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA that put Hollywood in a months-long battle over its future. Pay in the streaming era and artificial intelligence were top issues.

In the television categories, the trio that nearly swept the Golden Globes — Succession, The Bear and Beef — were again among the lead nominees. Succession led all series with five nods (though Jeremy Strong was passed over), while The Last of Us, Ted Lasso and The Bear all collected four nominations.

Sarah Snook in Succession. Photo / HBO via AP

The SAG Awards will take place on February 24 at the Shine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Netflix will livestream the ceremony for the first time. Last year’s awards were streamed on Netflix’s YouTube account.

The show will mark one of Netflix’s most notable forays into live programming. The streaming service, which has for years been an awards season force, will first to play host, too, in the run-up to the Academy Awards in March.

Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One