Jiggly Caliente had experienced a “serious health setback” that led to her right leg being amputated. Photo / Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has died.

The reality star - whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo - passed away on Sunday at the age of 44, just days after having her leg amputated after contracting a “severe infection”, her family have announced.

A statement posted on her Instagram read: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4.42am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.