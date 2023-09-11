RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star reveals ultimate travel memories

A life in Travel with Flor. Photo / Supplied

Guatemalan-born, New Zealand-based drag queen Flor has been competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I grew up in Guatemala and the first international trip we took was to Argentina. My memory is of hearing different Spanish accents and slang in Argentina. I couldn’t keep up with some conversations because it was the first time I heard someone talk in Spanish with a different accent and using words I didn’t know existed.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

For me a standard family holiday was going to the beach and rivers. I remember my cousins and I loved to swim on the rivers in Guatemala. Jumping from the huge rocks and having fun.

Rotorua gave Flor an adrenaline rush of adventure and a view she found absolutely "insane".

Who or what has most inspired your travels?

The movies. It’s funny but watching movies and seeing the people travel around the world made me be the crazy one of my family and start travelling, sometimes even on my own.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

New Zealand. I’m obsessed with Queenstown, because it was there I saw snow for the first time.

And the worst?

I was in Uruguay, I partied way too hard and that hangover made me hate the day when I had many things to do. But I still made it work.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

Focus on makeup and accessories. I love accessories!

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Rotorua. Being able to see the volcano and boiling water from the geyser, the views were insane. Every time I opened my eyes, I was ready for adventure and fun.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Guatemala’s Atitlan Lake was my favourite sunrise. It was a New Year celebration, and I would never forget that special moment, being around the flora and fauna from my country.

Piha Beach was my most memorable sunset. Feeling the waves and water on my feet while the sun went down was pretty amazing.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Shower, get into bed, watch TV and get myself some seafood or tacos.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The food. I’ve never tried flavours like my Guatemalan food, so I miss many traditional dishes. And my family of course.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I would really love to go South Korea. I’ve had the pleasure to meet many Korean people in Aotearoa - the first person I talked with when I came to New Zealand was from South Korea. The pictures of buildings, nature and food blows my mind. It’s one of the first countries on my wish list.

Flor is currently a contestant on Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under, which can be watched on TVNZ+.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

I like knowing about cultures and the different things people do, different ways, different words, different languages, an explosion of colours, nature, food and people.

