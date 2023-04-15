Voyager 2022 media awards
RuPaul’s Drag Race producer Fenton Bailey on creating one of the most socially transformative shows on TV

By
8 mins to read
(L-R) Randy Barbato, RuPaul, and Fenton Bailey. Photo / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images.

The producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race talks about his career, his new book and how TV has shaped the culture.

In the foreword to Fenton Bailey’s new book ScreenAge: How TV Shaped Our Reality, TV

