RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Comedian Rhys Nicholson announced as judge

Award-winning Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson will join host RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the judges' panel of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under when it comes to TVNZ OnDemand this year.

The popular comedian is no stranger to our shores, having been part of New Zealand's comedy scene for many years. From winning Best International Show Award in 2018 to hosting TVNZ 2's Best Foods Comedy Gala in 2019, Nicholson has the perfect quick wit for Drag Race's runway moments.

On bringing a local flair to the eight-part global juggernaut series, Nicholson said: "I just can't tell you how thrilled I am to have been invited into the illustrious house of Drag Race. I genuinely still can't bloody believe it.

"The first words RuPaul ever said to me were 'welcome to the family' and that's exactly what it feels like. A family. Ru and Michelle are my new mummies. I hope the editors took out the bits were I'm just staring at them wide-eyed trying to comprehend sitting next to them."

Nicholson added: "Being able to be a part of the show and help expose the world to our distinctive and particularly magnificent style of Downunder drag will forever be a highlight of my life and an honour. I hope I didn't f**k. It. Up."

On welcoming Nicholson into the fold, RuPaul said: "Rhys Nicholson is the perfect addition to the Drag Race Down Under family. His quick wit, love of drag and willingness to carry Michelle Visage's heavy luggage have already made him indispensable. I know our audience is going to love him as much as we do."

Following the Emmy Award-winning series' popular format, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under queens will serve high-fashion realness, mini and max challenges, shady and heartfelt moments in the werk room, and of course, the all-important lip-sync for your life battles.

Stay tuned for an upcoming announcement naming the fierce Kiwi and Aussie queens hoping to impress the judges in the upcoming new season.