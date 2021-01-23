Spy: Could a Kiwi be the new judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under?

Could a Kiwi join RuPaul as the third judge?

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is understood to have started filming in a studio in Auckland this week.

The show, which will see the fiercest Kiwi and Aussie queens go head-to-head, is a partnership between TVNZ OnDemand and Aussie streaming giant Stan and will be watched by a global audience of millions.

RuPaul has not been spotted out and about yet, although he says he thinks Down Under Kiwi and Aussie queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in the world and he can't wait for the world to see these outrageous drag artists share their heart, soul and humour.

Producers have a tight rope to walk when making decisions on how many Australians should come into the country. The fine line of balancing the Australasian flavour of the Kiwi and Australian version with celebrity guests and the transtasman rivalry of the Drag Queens will be an interesting mix.

RuPaul's co-judge in the Down Under show is BFF Michelle Visage, who has been out and about in Auckland this week. She has been spotted shopping at Britomart and out on Ponsonby Rd, which she says she loves. Waiheke Island has got the same affection. Visage has gracefully posed with fans at Prego, and asked her Twitter fans where the best paleo foods were in Auckland.

She has also been taking suggestions on the third, yet-to-be-announced, judge on the panel.

Spy understands they must be known globally.

Aussie pop star Dannii Minogue has been suggested to Visage as has PM Jacinda Ardern, to which Visage replied on Twitter: "Our Shero". On social media, Lorde's name has been bandied about for the position too.

Spy would like to see Kiwi superstar choreographer Parris Goebel take up the seat. She returned home to Auckland on Thursday after spending two weeks in quarantine in Christchurch after returning from the US. If anyone can teach the girls to sashay and twerk, it's our Parris!

As for awesome Kiwi guest celebrities, why not Jawsh, aka Joshua Stylah. He became world famous for one of the most viral pieces of music on TikTok – Laxed, which lead to him collaborating with music superstar Jason Derulo.

The world's first transgender MP Georgina Beyer should get a call up too. If RuPaul could see her 1980s showgirl performances in the clubs, he would be impressed. She was one of the best lip syncers of her day.