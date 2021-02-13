Spy: Drag queen Buckwheat tells her story at the museum

As his famous drag queen persona Buckwheat, Edward Cowley has travelled the world as an ambassador for Rainbow NZ — now he will feature in a new Auckland Museum exhibition.

Tāmaki Herenga Waka: Stories of Auckland will include a story of the iconic bar Staircase - the safe place for Auckland's rainbow community prior to the Homosexual Law Reform Act of 1986.

When the exhibition opens in March, visitors will see Buckwheat's "Golden Goddess" dress, and watch a short film of Cowley taking a walk down memory lane as he transforms into Buckwheat.

"It's a privilege and an honour to be included in the first instance," Cowley tells Spy.

"The time pre-homosexual law reform was a time of change, confidence and courage. An evolving time for our nation. As young people starting off in life we thought we had the world at our feet. The reality of life as a young gay boy in the 80s is different from that of a young gay boy today.

"The role of a drag queen in the 80s, I've come to realise, is different from that of the mainstream drag we see streaming on all platforms today - and both are vital.

"To be able to tell a story in the Auckland museum from the perspective of a gay Samoan boy from West Auckland who entered the world of drag is a telling moment in history."

Cowley started doing drag in 1984 and as Buckwheat has worked across the globe, including opening the Dance Biennale in Venice. However, the highlight for him has been the ability to change the way people think about gay people.

"As an entertainer you have the power to create joyous interactions that stay with people and can make them feel special, and create memories that last a lifetime."

Cowley refused to be drawn on whether he was appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race television programme— currently being filmed in NZ.

"It's a great career launching pad and if I was 30 years younger I'd be getting my wardrobe of costumes together, gathering a house full of wigs, jewels, shoes and feathers in the hope of taking home the crown and title of 'Down Under's Next Drag Superstar'.

"However, I'm happy to sit back and glow in the bliss of having had a fabulous drag journey … and blessed to still be having the phone ring for the next booking. At my age I thought this career would have long been over.

"What I can tell you, from what our friends and allies tell us about who has currently fallen off their social media presence, is that we have a strong group of contenders for that crown. The crew from Australia are fierce — but our girls will give them a run for their stilettos for sure."

Meanwhile, Cowley is in no doubt about what he will wear for the exhibition launch on March 11.

"Gold darling! I have been toying with the idea of creating something to complement the exhibition costume. I will be wearing gold — and paying tribute to my mother To'i Malagamaali'i who gained her angel's wings last March. She was a staunch supporter and defender of my doing drag and in the early years she would sew my costumes."