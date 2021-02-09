RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage co-hosts ZM show with Bree Tomasel and Clint Roberts

ZM's Bree Tomasel and Clint Roberts were joined by a very special guest in the studio yesterday.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage stopped by the ZM studios to co-host the Bree & Clint show. During her co-hosting stint, Visage surprised listeners by calling one of her celebrity friends.

Visage, RuPaul's BFF, is in the country searching for New Zealand's top drag talent. Production has begun for RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, a version of the hit reality show filmed entirely in Aotearoa.

After the NZME radio hosts asked her co-host the show during a phone interview last month, Visage promised to come into the studio. Tomasel reacted by telling Visage she might "pee her pants" because she was so excited.

And the Drag Race star kept her promise. She co-hosted the show with the ZM presenters yesterday afternoon, and Visage enjoyed her time so much that she stayed well past her scheduled 4-5.30 pm time slot.

She surprised the ZM hosts by calling one of her famous friends, American singer Anastacia. Bree and Clint were discussing the I'm Outta Love singer during an add break.

Anastacia's music comes up quite often on Bree and Clint's segment "Birthday Banger" which involves three callers getting on the phone and sharing their birthdays with Bree and Clint.

"We mentioned this person," Tomasel explained to listeners.

"Then Michelle goes, 'oh, she's my best friend'."

Visage then calls Anastacia for the hosts, and they all chat to the star on-air together.

Roberts is "thrown under the bus" when Tomasel mentions he once argued a Phil Collins song was a better birthday anthem than Anastacia's.

Visage has been tweeting up a storm since she landed in the country last month, promoting local businesses and sharing messages with her followers about how much she is enjoying her time here.

"This place [Aotearoa New Zealand] is heaven," she shared on Twitter.

Over the weekend, she also praised her experience of Māori culture.

"It's such a gorgeous and loving culture," she posted, tweeting about the pounamu she was gifted.

In 2019, Visage won her first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Programme for Drag Race.

She counts being a radio DJ, singing, and acting among her professions. Visage has also hosted the official Drag Race podcast called RuPaul: What's The Tee.

The Australia and New Zealand version of the show was announced shortly after the news broke RuPaul himself had touched down in NZ.

Kiwi and Aussie queens will compete in the series of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under - and RuPaul is confident the best queens will be unearthed in our corner of the world.

"I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world," he said.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will premiere on TVNZ OnDemand this year.

Listen to ZM's full show with Michelle Visage below: