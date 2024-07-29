Ronnie attended the special day with his wife Sally and their twin daughters, Gracie and Alice, 8.

It’s unclear if Tyron’s mum, Jo Wood, whom Ronnie was married to between 1985 and 2011 and also shares Leah, 45, and Jamie, 49, was in attendance.

Speaking to Hello magazine, Faye and Tyrone said: “It was a magical day celebrating with our family and friends in London.”

The couple first announced they were dating in 2022 and became engaged in December 2023.

Tyron previously dated Taika Waititi’s wife Rita Ora in 2017 before she met the Kiwi director.

Sharing images of their wedding their Instagram accounts, the couple wrote: “MARRIED!! 💒 Mr & Mrs Wood!” and included multiple images from the big day including their guests showering the newly weds with confetti as well as details of her wedding attire.

Faye opted for an off the shoulder, short white dress complete with a bow-style bodice. She accessorised her look with matching white heels and a small white mesh veil.

As for Tyrone, he could be seen wearing a three-piece suit, complete with a white shirt, black pants and vest and an emerald green jacket.

Ronnie has previously spoken about his excitement for his son’s wedding, telling The Sun: “Ty and Faye are getting married straight after the tour,” he said referencing the band’s 20-date Hackney Diamonds Tour in supporting of their first album in over 20 years. “That is going to be amazing.”

