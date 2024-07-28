Rita Ora has been forced to cancel a festival show after being hospitalised. Photo / Getty Images

The 33-year-old British singer, who is married to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, was forced to cancel her festival performance hours before taking the stage due to a medical problem.

Rita Ora cancelled a live performance at a festival just hours before she was set to take the stage after she “spent the night in hospital”.

The British singer and talent show judge, 33, had been due to sing at a festival in the Hungarian city of Debrecen on Saturday but was advised by medical professionals that she needed time to recover from an unspecified illness.

She told her Instagram followers in a story post: “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztival tonight.

“Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctors’ orders.