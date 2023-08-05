Rita Ora gives glimpse inside her stunning secret wedding to Taika Waititi at their LA home. Photo / Instagram

Rita Ora gives glimpse inside her stunning secret wedding to Taika Waititi at their LA home. Photo / Instagram

Rita Ora has shared never-seen-before clips of the moment she tied the knot to husband Taika Waititi.

The singer included intimate footage from the secret nuptials in a new music video for her latest single You & I.

In the sweet music video, Ora, 32, documented her wedding to the Kiwi director, starting with a behind-the-scenes look the popstar getting ready for her big day.

The documentary-esque footage also shows the moment Waititi, 47, got a glimpse of his future wife for the first time as she walked down the aisle.

The pair both looked overcome with happiness as they wed in an intimate ceremony and shared a passionate first kiss as newlyweds.

Yesterday, the I Will Never Let You Down singer revealed that she was in fact the on who proposed to her now-husband Taika Waititi as the pair celebrated one year of marriage. The happy couple marked the special anniversary by sharing details about their secret wedding last year.

Waititi and Ora married in an impromptu ceremony that they had planned only two weeks before after Ora popped the question during a trip to Palm Springs. Only eight people attended the intimate wedding.

Vogue shared a collection of pictures from the big day, with Ora revealing she wore three different looks by British designer Tom Ford during the nuptials at her and Waititi’s home in Los Angeles.

Waititi disclosed: “She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly.”

The director then dropped some unknown details about the sweet ceremony: “There were about eight people there - just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom.”

Ora’s sister Elena was a bridesmaid at the wedding, while Waititi’s best friend, What We Do In The Shadows actor Jermaine Clement, travelled from New Zealand for the ceremony.

Taika revealed: "She proposed to me, and I said 'yes' instantly." Photo / Instagram

Ora donned multiple looks designed by British designer Tom For, saying: “He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true.

“And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done.”

For her big day, Ora wore a stunning white lace one-shouldered gown, matched with chunky platform heels.

The couple were surprised with an Elvis impersonator who offered music for proceedings. Photo / Instagram

She then changed into a frilled dress with a plunging neckline for the reception and an aye-catching flared co-ord teamed with a lace bralet.

Ora also paid tribute to her mum during the service, wearing her mother’s pearls when she tied the knot, while Waititi wore a suit by Brunello Cucinelli.

Elena walked her sister down the aisle and Waititi was joined by his two daughters for the celebration.

After the nuptials, the newlyweds headed to their friend Guy Oseary’s house for a celebratory dinner, and were surprised with an Elvis impersonator who sang to them for their wedding.