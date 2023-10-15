Iron Maiden will return to New Zealand as part of their The Future Past World Tour.

Iron Maiden will return to New Zealand as part of their The Future Past World Tour.

Children of the Damned, get ready. The iconic British band Iron Maiden are returning to New Zealand for one huge show.

Following the success of their recent Europe and Western Canada tours, the band have announced they are bringing The Future Past Tour to their Kiwi fans next September 16, marking the first time they have been back in the country since their 2016 tour.

Taking place at Auckland’s Spark Arena, the Grammy winners’ show will include all your old favourites including songs from their hit 1986′s seminal album Somewhere In Time, as well as their most recently released album Senjutsu.

Promising to be the most spectacular stage productions of the band’s career, bassist Steve Harris said in a statement released to the Herald, “We’re all really excited to finally be able to return to New Zealand, as we know our fans have waited so patiently for us over the past few years. It’s going to be great to get back there, especially with this new show. We promise you all, it’ll be worth the wait!”

Iron Maiden are returning to New Zealand in 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 24 at 11am.

Iron Maiden’s 50-year career first began in 1975, catching fans’ attention with their new approach to music. They’ve since become known as pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal and have many impressive accolades to their name including a Brit Award, a Grammy Award and a Metal Hall of Fame induction.

Releasing multiple albums that went Platinum and Gold in both the UK and US - including their 1980 self-titled debut album and their 1981 Killers album – it’s perhaps their 1982 album, The Number of the Beast, that they are most well known for.

Becoming the most popular heavy metal albums of all time, the band sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and went Gold in New Zealand, peaking at number 18 on the charts.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Iron Maiden

What: The Future Past Tour

When: September 16, 2024

Tickets: General sale tickets go on sale October 24 at 11am