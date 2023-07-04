Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckley appeared at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One together. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Irwin and his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley have appeared on their first-ever red carpet together.

The 19-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin posed with Buckley, the niece of the late Aussie actor Health Ledger, looking loved-up at the Sydney premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One last night.

The pair wore matching all-black outfits as they posed for the cameras and appeared to share a few private jokes together.

The event also saw the film’s stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg walk the red carpet ahead of the film’s screening.

Irwin was first spotted with Buckley, 18, last year as they sat cuddling on a beach in Queensland.

The conservationist was snapped with his arms around Buckley last November as the couple shared some burgers and watched the sunset.

Buckley was later spotted sitting with Irwin and his mum Terri at the Australia Zoo crocodile show on his birthday last December.

As Buckley is based in Perth and Irwin lives on the Sunshine Coast, they’re currently dating long-distance.

The 19-year-old is reportedly “smitten” by his new girlfriend and is making plans to pop the question after just seven months of dating. But it’s a move his mum, Terri, is said to be concerned about.

According to New Idea magazine, Robert Irwin has marriage in his sights for girlfriend Rorie Buckley. But a source claims his mum is worried her lovestruck son “is moving way too fast.

“Terri feels like Robert is moving way too fast,” a source told the publication.

“Rorie’s a sweetheart and it’s easy to see why he is absolutely smitten, but Terri knows the stakes are high,” they added.

The magazine alleges Robert’s big sister Bindi also has reservations about the idea of her brother tying the knot.

However, New Idea suggests Robert has his sights on emulating his father’s proposal to his mother, which took place just eight months after they began dating in 1992.