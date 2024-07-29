Another major villain joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is cosmic entity called Galactus, which will be the antagonist of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and directed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman.

The panel had plenty more showstopping moments, as it began with a boisterous “Deadpool choir”, inspired by the recent film Deadpool and Wolverine, which Marvel president Kevin Feige said set the box office record for the highest-grossing R-rated film ever on Saturday.

Different iterations of the silly red-costumed character named “Deadpool” danced around the Hall H floor, walking amidst the seated attendees as the film’s anthem Like a Prayer by Madonna played.

Kevin Feige (from left), Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes speak on stage during Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life at San Diego Comic-Con. Photo / Getty Images

Deadpool & Wolverine has the largest domestic box office opening of 2024, according to industry analysts. US and Canadian sales through Sunday should hit between US$175 million ($296.8m) and US$185m ($313.7m), said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

The cast of the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, later joined the stage with lead Anthony Mackie sharing how his version of the titular superhero is different from actor Chris Evans’ version.

“Sam is surrounded by a host of intricate characters that help him move through the plot of the story. He’s not so much a muscle-bound guy, he’s more of a cerebral, thoughtful character,” Mackie said.

Following that, Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford, who replaces William Hurt’s role as antagonist “Thunderbolt” Ross, joined the cast and playfully “hulked out” with his arms out and mouth open and then chased Mackie around the stage.

Joe Russo, Robert Downey jnr and Anthony Russo speak onstage as they announce Downey jnr's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during San Diego Comic-Con. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s been like this for a long time,” Ford said humorously, adding that he’s proud to become a member of the Marvel Universe.

David Harbour later walked into Hall H amidst the seated audience members wearing the costume for his Black Widow character named Alexei Shostakov.

He approached the stage to address the other cast members of the Thunderbolts, which centres on a team of Marvel anti-heroes, with a monologue complaining about them ignoring his idea for them all to dress up for the film.