Nearly two years after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power aired its first season, a trailer for the second season has finally been released.
Show creators JD Payne and Patrick McKay appeared at San Diego’s Comic Con over the weekend, joined by multiple cast members, as they unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming season of the hit show.
Set to be released exclusively on Prime Video on August 29, the show will focus on the return of the legendary villain Sauron, played by Australian actor Charlie Vickers.
Abandoned by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Dark Lord deceptively regains his strength and works to have the people of Middle-earth bow to his power.