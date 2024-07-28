Advertisement
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer for long-awaited second season drops

NZ Herald
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unleashes Epic New Trailer for the Upcoming Second Season. Video / Amazon

Nearly two years after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power aired its first season, a trailer for the second season has finally been released.

Show creators JD Payne and Patrick McKay appeared at San Diego’s Comic Con over the weekend, joined by multiple cast members, as they unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming season of the hit show.

Set to be released exclusively on Prime Video on August 29, the show will focus on the return of the legendary villain Sauron, played by Australian actor Charlie Vickers.

Abandoned by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Dark Lord deceptively regains his strength and works to have the people of Middle-earth bow to his power.

Benjamin Walker, Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
A description for the upcoming season issued to the Herald by Prime Video reads: “Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

“As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good - elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots - will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all: each other.”

The first season of the show, which is based on JRR Tolkien’s novel The Lord of the Rings was well received by fans with Amazon announcing over 25 million viewers watched it in the first 24 hours of it landing on their streaming platform.

Three months after it was released, the show had been watched by more than 100 million people worldwide.

Sir Peter Jackson is not attached to the series despite having directed the original film trilogy in 2001.

Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one on Prime Video now and season two from August 29.

