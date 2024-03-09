Fresh off the back of a successful year for cinema, comedy legend and director Peter Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber; Green Book) prepped for the release of one of his first solo works away from his brother Bobby. The final product, Ricky Stanicky, uses A-Lister star power and a lot of laughs to bring Farrelly’s vision to life.

Ricky Stanicky follows the story of three tight-knit friends – the simple guy Dean (Zac Efron), soon-to-be father JT (Andrew Santino) and their carefree stoner friend Wes (Jermaine Fowler) - who created the fake character name of Ricky Stanicky when they were children to use as the fall man for their mischievous endeavours.

Skip forward a few decades to adulthood, and the “it’s Ricky” excuse is still being used to help them get away from their family and work commitments with ease. As the consequences of the lie begin to snowball, a series of missteps lead the boys to recruit a struggling, drunken actor Rod (John Cena) to pose as Ricky so they can settle the growing suspicion from partners, bosses and in-laws.

Once they come up with the strategy to bring Ricky’s persona to life, the long-time friends dig themselves deeper into a hole as they prop up their elaborate tale, unintentionally bringing the new Ricky closer into their circle than they had ever previously imagined.

The Herald’s Tom Rose sat down with two of the movie’s stars, comedians Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler, for a Q&A to discuss working with Farrelly, the best parts about shooting Down Under in Melbourne, and whether they made it across the ditch to New Zealand.

John Cena (right) plays Rod, who takes on the role of the titular character Ricky Stanicky in the movie. Photo / Ben King

Your new film Ricky Stanicky is based on an elaborate lie that your characters drag out for a little too long. What’s the most elaborate lie you’ve ever spun?

Andrew: “You know, I used to tell my little sister that she was adopted. I told her that for years and years and years... it was very mean, I said we found her. I said, ‘Mum found you.’ And, uh, she believed it pretty heavily for a long time... she can’t drive on the highway; that’s how stunted she is [from it]. It’s bad.”

Ricky Stanicky was filmed in Melbourne, Australia. What were your favourite parts of filming Down Under, any memorable trips or activities while there?

Andrew: “The food in Melbourne was amazing. We got so much food... We ate out tonnes.”

Jermaine: “All different cultures like Chinese, Mediterranean, Taiwanese...”

Andrew: “Cambodian... We ate everything.”

Jermaine: “Wherever the meat pies are from, had that too.”

Andrew: “Love a good meat pie. And then I went to Tasmania with my wife and my parents... Tazzy was great. I went to the MONA... Yeah. That was one of the best.”

Jermaine: “I saw the penguins with my kids and my partner, that was amazing, that was beautiful. Oh man, I miss it, I wanna move there so bad.”

Andrew: “But we like New Zealand too. Sorry... You guys have stuff. Lord of the Rings!”

Jermaine: “Oh yeah, New Zealand’s great, like grass and stuff!”

Have you ever been to New Zealand to film a project, or visited at all?

Jermaine: “I would... No, I didn’t get to go to New Zealand. I really [want to go] one day but no I haven’t.”

Andrew: “No, I didn’t get to go. I would like to go. They did tell us, it was close enough that we should’ve gone but...”

Jermaine: “They made us choose, they made us choose, they said it’s either Melbourne or New Zealand, and you better choose Melbourne, and we were forced.”

Andrew: “Yeah, they forced our hand.”

From left, Wes (Jermaine Fowler), Dan (Zac Efron) and JT (Andrew Santino) in Ricky Stanicky. Photo / Ben King

Reflecting on Peter Farrelly’s three decades of experience in the industry, what do you guys admire most about his approach to films and his creative process?

Jermaine: “His mindfulness. Very mindful, very purposeful. Every scene was purposeful. He made sure we... we stayed the task, we stayed the course. We have a bunch of comics on set. We don’t mind chaos. I don’t mind chaos at all. In fact, I invite it. However, Peter had a movie he had to make... he had a film, we were bothering him most of the time.”

Andrew: “He works quickly, doesn’t waste time. But I think the thing, and this might sound pandering but, he really respects the crew and the people that work on the movie. He’s such a considerate person, in my opinion... Beyond the fact you should treat everyone equally anyway, he’s very mindful of the crew and background, which I don’t think a lot of directors do. No offence... we put a couple of background [extras] in the film.”

Jermaine: “They had speaking roles. The background people applauded each other for getting the opportunity... I started in background actually so seeing that happen almost brought a tear to my eye. I know how much it meant to those guys.”

What was your favourite scene to film?

Jermaine: “Oh, favourite scene to film was the Bris [Brit Milah] scene.”

Andrew: “Me too. The Bris was incredible. So funny and so wild and wrong.”

Jermaine: “It all came to that point. It was great.”

John Cena as Rod, who takes on the fictional role of Ricky Stanicky in the film.. Photo / Ben King

How did you bring your sense of humour together with Zac Efron’s and John Cena’s to complement each other’s characters and embrace the ‘forever friends’ narrative?

Jermaine: “We were just confident in our own, what we brought, who we are.”

Andrew: “I think the key to comedy is listening, and we listen to each other’s rhythms, and Jermaine and I have similar wavelengths. Like we listen to each other, he’s very good at watching it unfold and then adding, and I think that’s what was good about those guys too. They were very good at absorbing and putting themselves into it, instead of people pushing each other, be like ‘look, look, look.’ So I think that’s what’s good when people are listening.”

From the audience’s perspective, Ricky Stanicky symbolises why you shouldn’t lie and what can happen if you do. What does the film represent for you two?

Jermaine: “Well, the thing is about the film, they do lie and they reap what they sow, but something good came out of it.”

Andrew: “Ironically, yeah.”

Jermaine: “Yeah, so maybe you could lie.”

Andrew: “The movie’s about growth and friendship and that you’re going to get the best version of yourself and those around you when you are authentic and honest with each other.”

Ricky Stanicky is available to stream now, only on Amazon Prime.