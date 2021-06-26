'I had to fight for my life': John Cena on his Fast and the Furious 9 role

Fast and Furious 9 trailer. Video / Universal

John Cena had to "fight for [his] life" during scenes with Vin Diesel in Fast and the Furious 9.

The wrestler-turned-actor has revealed he didn't hold back in his fight scenes with Diesel, 53, in the new action movie.

Recalling their intense fight scenes, he shared: "I had to fight for my life.

"Vin is amazingly strong and I was actually very surprised. I didn't know what it was going to be like because he is just a giving actor and a giving performer.

John Cena plays Vin Diesel's long lost brother Jakob Toretto. Photo / Supplied

"I come from a wrestling universe where you try to make something look punishing, but the goal is for you and your partner to do it 300 nights a year and I thought is that how this movie is going to be? And it's not! Vin is all in."

Cena plays the long-lost brother of Diesel's on-screen character in the new movie.

And the Hollywood star admitted he can relate to certain elements of his character's story.

He told RTE: "We're human beings and I'm 44 years old and I have the regular scope of emotions that humans have, and it includes sadness, bitterness, anger, regret ... And a lot of times, unfortunately, those are portrayed against the people we hold closest to us.

"Families are tied closest together and I have certainly had my ups and downs with my siblings and my parents but that is a road we all go down in life."

Meanwhile, Diesel recently revealed he gave Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "tough love" when he joined the Fast and Furious franchise.

The action star was rumoured to be feuding with his co-star in 2016, and he explained that, as a producer on the action series, he had a particular vision for the former wrestler's character, Luke Hobbs.

He said: "My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be."