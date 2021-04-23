Rapper Shock G dies aged 57

Shock G from Digital Underground in character as Humpty Hump at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Shock G from Digital Underground in character as Humpty Hump at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

US rapper Shock G from Digital Underground has died aged 57.

The death of Shock G, real name Gregory Jacobs, is the latest to hit the hip-hop community after the two recent deaths of legendary MC DMX and the Woah! hitmaker Black Rob.

The news was shared by his former bandmate Chopmaster J.

TMZ reported that Shock G was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa. The cause of death was unclear; there were no signs of trauma.

Shock G often performed as his alter ego "Humpty Hump" and it was in this character that he found his greatest chart success with the group's 1989 smash "The Humpty Dance".

Digital Underground were also responsible for introducing the world to a young Tupac Shakur; the up-and-coming MC made his first appearance on record with the group before going on to massive solo success.

Tributes flowed online for the rapper, many paying tribute to his musical versatility.

Please understand that Shock G was so much more than a character. He was a musical genius!!! I wish he got a chance to do something like drink champs. He was a serious musician. Played instruments, changed a sound, introduced 2Pac!!!! So underrated!! — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) April 23, 2021

aw man. thank you SHOCK G 💔. coolest, most down to earth icon/hero of mine i’ve ever had the pleasure to meet. a kind and pure musical genius. — el-p (@therealelp) April 23, 2021

SHOCK G RIP. Thank You For All The Gems You Gave Us. 😓 — Ev-Ah-Din-Sss (@Evidence) April 23, 2021