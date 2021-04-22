Prince's eerie final photos revealed on five-year anniversary of rock icon's tragic overdose death

Video of Prince's final moments has been released by Carver County Sheriff's Office as part of the outcome of the investigation into the star's death. Video / Supplied

The final photos of legendary music star Prince have been revealed, on the five-year anniversary of the star's death, from an accidental opioid overdose.

Prince seemed "nervous and frail" during a visit to a doctor's office and pharmacy just hours away from his death on April 21, 2016.

The 57-year-old singer was found dead in a lift in his Paisley Park mansion, in Minnesota, after he accidentally overdosed on Fentanyl.

The estate in Minnesota was littered with drugs. Photo / Carver County Sheriff's Office

The drug is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and, according to reports, the star lay dead for up to six hours before his drummer Kirk Johnson and his personal assistant Meron Berkure found him in the lift.

On the fifth anniversary of his death, newly released images show a gaunt-looking Prince.

The CCTV footage shows the Purple Rain singer walking into Dr Michael Todd Schulenberg's office on the even of his death.

A blue pouch with the word 'opium' scrawled on it was found. Photo / Carver County Sheriff's Office

Hours before, he was photographed visiting a Walgreens chemist.

According to reports, Prince had already visited the chemist four times that week.

Prince's extensive shoe collection was photographed. Photo / Carver County Sheriff's Office

Sources told TMZ Prince looked much more "frail and nervous" than usual.

Other photographs released show a dressing table inside his home with white powder on it.

Interior photos of Prince's home Paisley Park. Photo / Carver County Sheriff's Office

Prescription drugs found in the star's bedroom were said to be under the name Peter Bravestrong, reportedly an alias the singer used when travelling.

The images were released by Carver County Sheriff's Office as part of the outcome into the investigation into the star's death.

Prince passed out on a plane just six days before his death, while flying back home from a concert in Atlanta.

A Bible, dollar bills and art were among the items on one of the musician's desk. Photo / Carver County Sheriff's Office

The plane had to make an emergency landing in Illinois and the star had to be revived by first responders.

Prince speaks onstage at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Prince fans gather to look at memorials on the fence surrounding Paisley Park on the fifth anniversary of Prince's death at Paisley Park on April 21, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

A fan takes a photo of a memorial as others line up to go into Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on the fifth anniversary of Prince's death. Photo / AP

A week later, the singer was found dead in his home.