Netflix to launch Hype House reality show following the lives of top TikTok stars

Netflix is making a reality show about The Hype House, a group of social media stars who live together in Los Angeles. Photo / Netflix

Netflix is making a reality show about influencers.

The streaming giant will film Los Angeles's top influencers who live together in Hype House, a name coined for the group of TikTok stars who collaborate on content.

The show will feature creators Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright. The creators are all under 26 years old.

While it will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the careers of the young influencers, the unscripted show will undoubtedly feature plenty of drama. The group have a combined following of more than 120 million.

"Join these iconic content creators as they welcome us into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we've seldom seen," Netflix announced in a press release.

"From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives."

The Hype House was founded in 2019 by Petrou, Husdon, and another creator Daisy Keech before she parted ways with the group. And Charli D'Amelio, TikTok's most-followed account with 75 million followers, was once a Hype House member with her sister Dixie before they left to pursue their own independent careers.

Keech filed a lawsuit against Petrou and Hudson, Forbes reports. She alleged the two other co-founders cut her off from negotiation deals and went behind her back to strike deals.