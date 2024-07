“We are confident that the facts will speak for themselves and justice will prevail.

“It saddens all of us who dropped our lives to provide aid to a woman who needed help and she is now attempting to use her celebrity status to ruin the lives of kind, hard-working people.”

“We will continue to focus on our business and look forward to our day in court. The truth will come out by way of evidence and not rumours.

“There will be no further comment at this time as we respect the judicial process.”

Along with Kruse, Presley’s lawyer’s filing also named Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, Lynn Walker Wright and Priscilla Presley Partners.

It claimed Kruse, who is the founder of Kruse GWS Auctions, controlled her finances and forced her into a form of “indentured servitude” by “gaining her trust”.

The suit said Kruse also isolated Presley from “the most important people in her life”, and duped her into “believing that they would take care of her” personally and financially.

It added: “They convinced (Presley) that all of her former advisers were either deceitful or incompetent, and that she was leaving millions of dollars on the table as the result of their mismanagement.”

The documents also claim by “isolating” Presley and “immersing themselves in every aspect of her life”, the defendants were able to “fraudulently induce” her into giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and “control over her bank accounts”.

Presley met Kruse through mutual connections to discuss selling Elvis memorabilia, according to the court documents.

Kruse then allegedly “quickly” embedded herself in Presley’s life and they began working together by the end of 2021.

Presley claims she created companies on Kruse’s advice where her associates received 80% of her income and she was left with minority shares in the company.

She also claims that the defendants withdrew US$40,000 from the bank account of her son Navarone Garcia for “no legitimate reason”.

Presley is seeking to have the licence and operating agreements for the “sham” companies taken back and to block the defendants from having access to her financial accounts.

Kruse sued Presley for an alleged breach of contract in 2023 after they formed Priscilla Presley Partners.