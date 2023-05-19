Priscilla Presley's burial request was described as a "non-starter". Photo / Getty Images

Priscilla Presley has failed in a bid to be buried next to former husband Elvis.

The Naked Gun actress had been in dispute with granddaughter Riley Keough over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate and, though the matter was resolved this week, the 77-year-old star had to back down on one matter.

Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla with newborn Lisa Marie in February 1968. Photo / Getty Images

Sources told TMZ that Priscilla wanted a burial spot next to her ex-husband – who died in 1977 – at his Graceland estate. His final resting place is flanked by the graves of his beloved mother and father.

Her request was described as a “non-starter”, so Priscilla backed down without much of a discussion.

She said: “Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon, it is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

Attorney Ronson J Shamoun, who represented Priscilla, said on Tuesday at a court hearing in Los Angeles: “The parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement.

Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough have reached an agreement over Lisa Marie Presley's will. Photo / Getty Images

“The families are happy. Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future.”

Details of the agreement made between Priscilla and Keough – which is set to be sealed in an additional hearing on August 4 – were not disclosed in court, but TMZ reported Priscilla was awarded “millions” while Keough’s lawyer told CNN she was “very content”.

Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973, was recently on tour with her An Evening With Priscilla show. Speaking to the audience at one of the dates, she insisted that things were “fine” between herself and Keough and that rumours of a family rift were “not true”.