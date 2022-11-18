An Oscar-nominated director quit the project after a creative disagreement with the couple. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a falling out with an Oscar-nominated director over their Netflix docuseries.

Days after it was revealed the Californian-based royals’ docuseries will be available to stream next month, the show has made headlines once again.

Multiple sources have told Page Six that Harry and Meghan initially sought the expertise of an Oscar-nominated director for the highly anticipated show but they fell out over the vision of the project.

Garrett Bradley – who directed the critically acclaimed Netflix series Naomi Osaka – was approached about the project last year but sources said things turned sour when Bradley suggested filming at their Montecito home.

“Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that,” a source told the news outlet.

“There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.”

Oscar-nominated director Garrett Bradley was approached to direct the couple's Netflix docuseries. Photo / Getty Images

A separate source told the New York Post gossip page the falling out resulted in the couple filming twice in New York – the first time with Bradley’s film crew and the second time with Garbus’ film crew.

Earlier this week a source told the news outlet the series will be released “later this year” despite rumoured pleas from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a postponement.

The source said, “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

It comes after months of speculation and claims the California-based royals requested a postponed released date following their reuniting with the royal family at the Queen’s funeral in September.

In October The Sun reported the couple had succeeded in their bid to postpone the series, which was originally due to be released this month.

The choice to postpone was reportedly due to the intense backlash Netflix was facing after the release of The Crown’s fifth season, with bosses agreeing it wouldn’t be appropriate to release Harry and Meghan’s series.

A source spoke out about the situation last month, telling Deadline, “They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”