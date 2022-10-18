Harry and Meghan's Netflix series has been postponed. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have won their battle against Netflix to postpone their highly anticipated docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been begging the streaming giant to postpone the release of the show following their reunion with the royal family at the Queen’s funeral and now the Sun has reported they have succeeded.

The news outlet reported the show – that is set to tell the couple’s “love story” – was set to be released in November but has now been pushed until a 2023 date.

It comes after Netflix executives face backlash for the ongoing storm around the upcoming season of The Crown with many claiming bosses have been “inventing” scenes regarding King Charles – then prince, trying to oust Queen Elizabeth.

Other controversial scenes include Elizabeth Debicki portraying the last moments of Princess Diana’s life after she was involved in the infamous 1997 car accident in Paris.

The Sun reported bosses of the streaming giant are “rattled” by the public’s reaction to the show.

Insiders claim that due to the intense scrutiny the company is under for The Crown, bosses feel it wouldn’t be appropriate to release Harry and Meghan’s tell-all docuseries and have agreed to push the release date to next year.

A specific date is yet to be confirmed.

Harry and Meghan reunited with the Royal family during the Queen's funeral. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, another source has spoken out about the situation telling Deadline, “They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

The news comes amid claims the Sussexes show contradicts Harry’s upcoming memoir.

One source told Page Six some of the comments Harry and Meghan have made on camera are at odds with what Harry has written in his memoir.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” the source said.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided for their own project.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have spoken about the royal family as part of the docu-series and now wish to edit some of those comments out.