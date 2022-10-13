The new season of The Crown is set to dredge up details from a tumultuous time in royal history. Photo / AP

The upcoming new season of The Crown will likely prove an uncomfortable watch for the royal family as it picks over the end of King Charles' marriage to the late Princess Diana.

The new series premieres next month and covers the years 1990 to 1997, which proved a tumultuous time for the royals.

The Sun reports The Crown will delve into Charles and Diana's crumbling marriage and depict their sons, Princes William and Harry, as being caught in a tug of war between their parents.

"This couldn't have come at a more delicate time for the new King and his Queen Consort, particularly as they're riding high in the minds of the public," one TV insider told The Sun.

"There's a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago but are still raw for those involved.

"The worst element for the royals is that millions of people around the world will view this series and view it less as a drama and more as a documentary.

"And attention on the Windsors could be higher, as it's been just a few weeks since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and is in the run-up to the King's coronation."

The fifth season of The Crown is expected to see Princess Diana, played by Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki, delving into the details of her marriage, as featured in Andrew Morton's book, Diana: Her True Story.

The upcoming fifth season of The Crown will likely prove an uncomfortable watch for the royal family. Photo / AP

The Sun reports the new season will also devote an episode to Diana's controversial interview with Martin Bashir on BBC show Panorama.

During that interview, Diana admitted to having an affair, spoke of "three people" in her marriage (the third being Camilla Parker Bowles), and said she had had bulimia.

William has previously said he doesn't believe the Panorama interview should ever be aired again.

The new season of The Crown has already come in for criticism following revelations it will suggest Prince Philip pursued an affair with high society friend Penny Knatchbull. Royal experts have slammed that storyline as "cruel rubbish".



Netflix had reportedly considered delaying the new season of The Crown following the Queen's death last month but will now press on with its launch date of November 9.