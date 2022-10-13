Comments Harry and Meghan have made on camera are reportedly at odds with Harry's upcoming book. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show is reportedly facing "conflicts" over apparent inconsistencies with Harry's upcoming book.

Page Six reports the docu-series is due to launch on Netflix in December, however sources say several issues still need resolving before then.

One source told Page Six some of the comments Harry and Meghan have made on camera are at odds with what Harry has written in his memoir.

"A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue," the source said.

"Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided for their own project."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have spoken about the royal family as part of the docu-series and now wish to edit some of those comments out.

Harry and Meghan were reportedly hoping to delay their Netflix show until next year for those continued edits, however multiple sources have told Page Six the streaming giant will be sticking to its original plan of releasing the show following the new season of The Crown, which premieres November 9.

Time for any edits is running out if the series does go ahead in December.

"Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio, all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform," a Netflix source told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Harry's memoir, the first in a multi-book deal, is still without a release date.