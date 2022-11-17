The couple's Netflix docuseries could be released as early as next month. Photo / AP

Despite claims of a postponement, it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries is set to hit the streaming platform in a matter of weeks.

Page Six has reported the streaming giant has decided to push forward with the release of the documentary-style series which will tell the story of Harry and Meghan’s love story.

Speaking to the gossip column, a source said, “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix are yet to confirm the release date of the series.

It comes after months of speculation and claims the California-based royals requested a postponed released date after they reunited with the royal family at the Queen’s funeral in September.

In October the Sun reported the couple succeeded in their bid to postpone the series which was originally due to be released this month.

The couple reunited with the Royal family at the Queen's funeral in September. Photo / AP

The choice to postpone was reportedly due to the intense backlash Netflix was facing after the release of The Crown’s fifth season with bosses agreeing it wouldn’t be appropriate to release Harry and Meghan’s series.

A source spoke out about the situation last month telling Deadline, “They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

The news comes amid claims the Sussexes show contradicts Harry’s upcoming memoir.

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to be released early next year. Photo / AP

One source told Page Six some of the comments Harry and Meghan have made on camera are at odds with what Harry has written in his memoir.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” the source said.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided for their own project.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have spoken about the royal family as part of the docu-series and now wish to edit some of those comments out.