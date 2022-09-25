The Pitch Perfect star made a dig at the Maroon 5 singer with his latest Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

The Pitch Perfect star made a dig at the Maroon 5 singer with his latest Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

While their names look the same, and they both sing they are in fact very different men.

Adam Devine took to Instagram last week with his wife, actress Chloe Bridges, to set the record straight, he isn't Adam Levine.

The Pitch Perfect star made light of the current infidelity rumours plaguing the Maroon 5 singer and joked that the couple will be naming their future baby, Sumner – a nod at Sumner Stroh who went public about her alleged affair with the Sugar singer last week.

"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," Devine, 38, captioned an Instagram photo of him and Chloe Bridges, who he wed in October 2021.

"I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer," he joked. "We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

The post caught the attention of many fans and fellow celebrities with The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario commenting, "I was like, 'how out of character for him', while The Vampire Diaries star, Nina Dobrev commented multiple laughing emojis.

Scandal has plagued Levine this week after Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with the star last year.

After Levine denied the allegations, two more women came forward and a 2009 interview the Maroon 5 frontman did with Cosmopolitan has been unearthed where he was very forthcoming with his thoughts on infidelity.

E! News reports the then 29-year-old singer said, "Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic make-up. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it."

The star married Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo five years later in 2014. The couple have two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and have recently announced they are expecting their third child.

Model Sumner Stroh came forward with cheating allegations against the singer last week. Photo / Instagram

While Prinsloo has not yet publically commented on the cheating allegations, a source close to the model told E! News, "Behati is upset but she does believe there was no physical affair.

"They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

The source went on to say Levine is "disappointed in himself" and is looking at the situation as a "wake-up call".

Meanwhile, multiple sources have told People magazine the star is making every effort to patch up his marriage, adding: "He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,"

The source – who is close to Prinsloo - claimed the supermodel is still "100 per cent committed to her family".

"Adam is very understanding about her feelings," the source continued. "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."