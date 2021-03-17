Piers Morgan calls on the British public to 'stand up for our Queen'

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for making the royal family look like "a bunch of heartless racists". Photo / Getty Images

Piers Morgan is refusing to stay silent.

As the fallout from the shock interview Meghan and Harry gave to Oprah last week continues, Morgan is also persisting with his attacks on the reluctant royals.

The former talk show host has asked his fellow Britons to "stand up for our Queen" and says that Harry and Meghan have tried to make the royal family look like "a bunch of heartless racists".

Taking to Twitter last night, Morgan claimed that: "there's a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists. It's disgusting."

Piers signed off his Tweet with the rallying cry: "Time to stand up for our Queen."

There's a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists.

It's disgusting.

Time to stand up for our Queen. pic.twitter.com/BK5qmEV8el — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

Morgan's Tweet clearly refers to one of the most shocking revelations made by Meghan and Harry during the Oprah interview, the claim that a member of the royal family had showed concern over how dark their son Archie's skin might be, prior to his birth.

In the fateful words that would end Morgan's career on Good Morning Britain he claimed everything Meghan Markle said was a lie, including her brave admission to struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Morgan famously then stormed off set. His television network, ITV, later released a statement confirming that Morgan had resigned from his GMB role, with claims it was because he refused to apologise for his comments.

Morgan has since blamed his forced resignation on "cancel culture", taking to his beloved Twitter to share his thoughts.

Morgan claimed that he is "the latest ''victim'' of the cancel culture that is permeating our country, every minute, of every hour, of every day. Though of course, I consider myself to be neither a victim, nor actually cancelled."

During a royal visit last week Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (pictured with wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge) told reporters: "We're very much not a racist family." Photo / Getty Images

While on a royal visit last week, Prince William was the first in the royal family to respond directly to the claims, telling reporters: "We're very much not a racist family."

No other members of the family have spoken publicly about the racism claims, but an official Buckingham Palace statement, released the day after the bombshell Oprah interview, read:

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."