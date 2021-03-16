The Talk on hiatus after Sharon Osbourne's Meghan Markle meltdown

Sharon Osbourne's show The Talk has gone on hiatus following her controversial rant defending Piers Morgan.

Morgan stormed off set and subsequently resigned from his hosting duty on Good Morning Britain after he clashed with a fellow presenter over Meghan Markle.

Osbourne had an angry on-air argument of her own with her co-host on The Talk, and defended Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

She defended Morgan's comments about Meghan and said while she didn't agree she supported that he spoke out with his opinion. But her co-hosts strongly disagreed and pointed out that they believed his comments were racist towards Meghan.

Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle. Photo / CBS

"I will ask you again, Sheryl – I've been asking you during the break, and I'm asking you again. And don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me," Osbourne warned her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

"You tell me, educate me, when you have heard (Piers) say racist things. Educate me! Tell me!" she screamed, as her co-host calmly offered an explanation in response.

So ⁦@CBS⁩ has yanked The Talk off air while it investigates the ‘scandal’ of ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ defending me when ⁦@sherylunderwood⁩ said I was ‘racist’ for disbelieving Meghan Markle.

The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar. pic.twitter.com/KPu8ZB2YKo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2021

"It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she was a black woman, to try and dismiss it, that's what makes it racist," said Underwood.

Since the outburst, The Talk has gone on hiatus according to Deadline, pending an investigation into the incident.

In a statement to Fox News, CBS said: "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace.

"All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

Morgan weighed in on Twitter, and staunchly defended Osbourne.

"So, @CBS has yanked The Talk off air while it investigates the 'scandal' of @MrsSOsbourne⁩ defending me when ⁦@sherylunderwood said I was 'racist' for disbelieving Meghan Markle," he wrote.

"The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar."

In the aftermath of Morgan's departure from Good Morning Britain, Osbourne tweeted: "I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth."

Osbourne was dubbed "Karen Osbourne" after the rant, and was called on to educate herself about the implications of Morgan's comments.

Following the aftermath of Osbourne's rant, she posted a lengthy statement on Twitter reflecting on her actions.