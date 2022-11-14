Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski reportedly dating

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted together. Photos / Getty Images

Hollywood might be about to see its next ‘It’ couple.

Rumours are circulating that the recently single Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating after the pair were seen getting cosy with each other.

An anonymous source sent a message to the Instagram gossip page Deux Moi saying the two celebrities were seen getting very cosy with each other in Brooklyn, New York.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this anon please,” the source said, “Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and all.”

They went on to say, “His hands were all over her, and they’re clearly, clearly hooking up.”

Despite the report, there has been no confirmation from 28-year-old Davidson or 31-year-old Ratajkowski, but Cosmopolitan magazine has claimed the rumours could be true as the two A-listers have recently split from their partners.

An anonymous source sent a message to Instagram gossip page Deux Moi. Photo / Instagram

Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebatian Bear-McClard, separated in September after four years of marriage with the supermodel claiming the reason for their split was because he was unfaithful.

Meanwhile, Davidson separated from reality star Kim Kardashian after a whirlwind nine-month relationship.

Speaking to E! News, a source said at the time, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other,” adding, “but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

However, it was later claimed by a source that the Skims founder ended her relationship with the comedian because of his “immaturity”.

A source told Page Six: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 – they are just in very different places at the moment.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The couple broke up after first being linked in October last year weeks after the reality star made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the pair shared a kiss during a sketch.