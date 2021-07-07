Paul Rudd's attempted prank on Seth Rogen that went horribly wrong

WESTWOOD, CA - AUGUST 09: Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd attend the Premiere Of Sony's "Sausage Party" at Regency Village Theatre on August 9, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Todd Willia

Seth Rogen has revealed that Paul Rudd once tried to prank him - but it didn't go well.

Rogen was getting a massage in a Las Vegas hotel when Rudd, thinking it would be funny, took over massage duties.

"He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately," the 39-year-old comedian tweeted.

The plan backfired however as Rogen remained blissfully unaware, forcing Rudd, 52, to finish the massage.

Ant Man star Rudd hasn't commented on the Tweet, but many others have jumped on board the hilarious anecdote.

"Are we sure this wasn't a weed induced hallucination Seth?" asked producer Jeremy Wein lightheartedly.

"I'm sure Paul would confirm it," Rogen replied in his defence.

"If anyone else did this, it'd be creepy. But it being Paul somehow makes it pure?" One fan Tweeted.

"Is Paul available for house calls? I'd like to book a couples massage for my boyfriend & I," one woman queried hopefully.

Rudd and Rogen are long-time friends and have worked together on many Judd Apatow films including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and This Is 40.