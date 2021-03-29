Survey shows 75 per cent of people prefer a 'dad bod', but health experts disagree

A recent survey reveals that 75 per cent of us prefer a "dad bod", which is a term for a middle-aged man with a soft undefined physique. Photo / Getty Images

A recent dating site survey shows roughly 75 per cent prefer a rounder physique, to an athletic one. The survey conducted by Dating.com, surprisingly revealed that of the 2000 respondents, only 15 per cent reported preferring a partner adorned with a six-pack.

The dad bod, once a criticism of men with a soft, untoned physique has been reclaimed over the years and come to represent a down-to-earth good guy, with a little extra weight around the middle - think Seth Rogen or Jason Segel.

The popularity of the dad bod, while a positive step in terms of a broader social acceptance of what is attractive, has a downside.

Nutritionist Nikki Hart spoke to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this morning about the health implications of the dad bod.

Hart feels that the romanticism of the dad bod is unhelpful when one in three men under the age of 55 are already on high blood pressure medication.

Hosking remarked to Hart that he understood the dad bob to be "just a guy with a bit of a stomach, and some moobs".

Hart laughed at Hosking's "moobs" joke before getting serious about how it matters very much to your health, where on your body you carry your weight, with around the middle being the most dangerous place to put on body fat.

"Its visceral fat that is abdominally based, which means it's closer to all your organs - your heart, your lungs - so its a big deal."

Hosking's replied to Hart that while the dangers of excess abdominal weight are clear, when a person reaches middle age, that weight becomes much harder to shift.

Hart's answer to this is to simply eat more plants.

"We are trying to get people to embrace a plant-focused diet," responded Hart That doesn't mean you have to turn into a vegetarian if you don't want to ... it just means if you eat more plant-based foods."

Hart also touched on the issue of portion control, with her main advice being to only eat until you are 80 per cent full.

"I think most of us eat more than we should," continued Hart. "Our portion control is our biggest issue in New Zealand."

Nutritionist Nikki Hart advocates for a largely plant-based diet and only eating until you are 80 per cent full as the best methods of keeping abdominal fat at bay. Photo / Getty Images

Hart believes a more mindful approach to eating can assist with portion control and around this she has three main tips she gives her clients.

"Don't eat standing up, don't eat in front of a screen and don't eat while driving,"

When Hosking asked which is more important, diet or exercise, Hart was quick to reply: "if you eat a quality diet, you are going to have less cardiovascular issues, if you exercise it means that you are healthier, but you won't necessarily be leaner. You have to have a wee bit of both."

"The thing that I tell all of my clients is that 'we all have abs, it's just that some of then are hiding'."