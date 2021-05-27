Friends Reunion: Famous faces join the cast of Friends for long-awaited special episode

Brad Pitt began dating Jennifer Aniston in 1998 and the pair were married from 2000 to 2005. Photo / Getty Images

From Reese Witherspoon to Brad Pitt, Friends has had some very famous faces show up during the 10 years the show aired. But a few other famous celebrities who didn't star on Friends joined the cast for the two-hour reunion episode.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon made her first Friends appearance back in 2000 as Rachel's younger sister, Jill.

Reese Witherspoon only featured in two Friends episodes during the show's 6th season. Photo / Getty Images

She appeared on the reunion, blushing over the fact she was able to hear Matt Le Blanc say Joeys iconic line "How you doin'".

reese witherspoon as jill was one of the best casting choices they‘ve made! #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/wcHXUyYnKB — ً (@emniston) May 27, 2021

The Academy Award-winning actress described the moment she was called in to play Rachel's spoilt sister on Friends as "winning the lottery".

The then-38-year-old actress only appeared on two episodes and was asked to appear on the show again but turned it down.

In an interview with Jennifer Aniston, Witherspoon told AP she was "too scared" to return to the iconic show.

Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) reveals that she was asked back to #Friends but declined. Unlike Jennifer Aniston, she did not enjoy performing in front of a live studio audience when she played Aniston’s sister on the show. pic.twitter.com/tdSpE3Eo7S — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 15, 2019

"Did you know they asked me back and I said I can't do it? I got ... I was too scared.

"I got scared! They asked me to come back and I was like, 'I'm too nervous,'" she said.

Tom Selleck

Guest star Tom Selleck best known for his role as private investigator Thomas Magnum came into the Friends fictional world in the second season playing the role of Richard Burke, Monica's older boyfriend.

Tom Selleck guest starred in 10 episodes of Friends. Photo / Getty Images

Selleck made a quick cameo during the first half of the reunion while the main characters were playing a quiz game. He was the mystery voice on a voicemail where the cast members had to figure out who he was.

TOM SELLECK ISKSJDJSJDJ PLEASE ITS BEEN SO LONG pic.twitter.com/PKwvJI17VN — ket²⁸🥕 SOUR (@g0ldenfolklore) May 27, 2021

Lady Gaga

Lisa Kudrow takes her position on the Central Perk couch to perform a rendition of Smelly Cat with a very special guest.

Lady Gaga!

Sitting down next to the actress, dressed in a striking pink and orange outfit Phoebe would have rocked, Gaga belts out the verses with her, with a gospel choir bursting through the door for backup vocals.

the outfit screams Phoebe but those shoes are all Gaga #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/dLjBV0089o — wiLL (@willfulchaos) May 27, 2021

Iconic.

"I still think it's better with just me," Kudrow jokes at the end.

Gaga went on to thank her for being "the different one" on the show.

Psst, here's a closer look at the 'fit:

FULL VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow perform "Smelly Cat" #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/KrJFxI2o40 — GAGAIMAGES (@gagaimages) May 27, 2021

Other surprise guests drop in

Towards the end of the episode, celebrities including Cindy Crawford and Justin Bieber walked the runway in infamous Friends costumes.

Cara Delevingne popped in modelling Rachel's ugly bridesmaid dress and also dressed as the Holiday Armadillo :

Cindy Crawford rocking Ross' tight leather pants:

And, bizarrely, Justin Bieber dressed in Ross' Spudnik potato costume:

Justin Bieber wearing Ross’ potato costume Sputnik on the runway 😂😂 #FriendsReunion

pic.twitter.com/NpVS4y3XbM — Feea⁷ ♡ (@feeafarhanah) May 27, 2021

Bieber's role in the reunion special in particular set tongues wagging on social media, with many wondering why he was chosen over former guests of the show such as Paul Rudd.

Paul Rudd

One famous face which seemed to stick around was Phoebe Buffay's boyfriend turned husband Paul Rudd. Who is now also known for his role in the Marvel films Ant-Man.

Phoebe ties the knot with Mike in Friends. Photo / News Corp Australia

Rudd made his Friends debut as Phoebe Buffay's love interest on season nine.

Now 52, Rudd is married to wife Julie Yaeger.

But many fans were left wondering why random celebrities were chosen over Rudd.

I'm sorry but I would trade BTS and Justin Bieber to have gotten Paul Rudd, I mean he was technically the 7th friend! #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/mPu2x6Hbnl — RafTDS11 (@RafTds11) May 27, 2021

- Additional reporting by news.com