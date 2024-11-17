Mescal was being interviewed by Norton alongside Eddie Redmayne, Denzel Washington and Ronan on October 25, when the conversation turned to the plot of Redmayne’s latest film, where he plays an assassin who uses his phone as a weapon.
Mescal and Norton began joking about the concept, with the Normal People actor asking: “Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go, ‘Phone!’”
While the rest of the panel laughed, Ronan interjected bluntly: “That’s what girls have to think about all the time.”