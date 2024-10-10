An Evening with Graham Norton will take place in Christchurch on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25, Wellington on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday March 30, and Auckland on Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1 next year.

Tickets to the general public are set to go on sale today, Friday October 11, at 11am via tegdainty.com.

Norton has never performed in New Zealand, though he has a long-standing relationship with local winery Invivo and has seen the likes of TV and radio’s Ben Boyce and Jono Pryor brave his chat show’s Big Red Chair.

“I simply can’t wait to tour New Zealand for the very first time in 2025,” he said in a statement. “Bring your friends, neighbours and extended family and let’s have some fun while I share some stories about me being on the telly. You can even ask me a question if you dare.”

An Evening with Graham Norton New Zealand 2025 tour dates

Monday March 24 - Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch - new show

Tuesday March 25 - Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Saturday March 29 - Opera House, Wellington

Sunday March 30 - Opera House, Wellington - new show

Monday March 31 - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland - new show

Tuesday April 1 - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland