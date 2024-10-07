For those unfamiliar with the segment, members of the public are invited to sit in the deceivingly plush chair and share an embarrassing story for Norton and his celebrity guests. Whether or not they tell their story, however, depends on if the chair gets “flipped” - an action controlled by a lever that Norton or his guests can pull any time they get bored, offended, or feel like having a laugh.

JONO AND BEN ON RED CHAIR Was so awesome seeing our mate Rose Matafeo as a guest last week on The Graham Norton Show! Rose is super talented and was always far too good for our show! We are so proud of her and love watching her kick ass on the world stage! Seeing her on Graham Norton made us reminise about when the two of us got to go on the Red Chair segment. Not nearly as impressive as being a guest like Rose... but still we cheered up Coldplay! 🎥: Jono and Ben, TV Three, Discovery with footage from The Graham Norton Show, BBC, iTV Studios. Posted by Jono and Ben on Sunday 6 February 2022

An Evening with Graham Norton is described as an “evening of entertainment to celebrate, reflect, and relive some of [Norton’s] biggest TV highlights and memorable moments to date”, according to a press release.

“He will share his favourite laugh-out-loud moments and tales from behind the scenes of his legendary sofa chats with the world’s biggest TV and film stars.

“Filled with candid reflections using his sharp wit comedy ... this retrospective will offer a rare glimpse into where it all began.”

The show will also feature an “exclusive audience Q&A”, the press release added.

“I simply can’t wait to tour New Zealand for the very first time in 2025,” The Graham Norton Show host said in a statement. “Bring your friends, neighbours and extended family and let’s have some fun while I share some stories about me being on the telly. You can even ask me a question if you dare.”

Alongside his broadcast work, Norton last month released his fifth fiction novel, Frankie, a story that sweeps multiple decades in its exploration of “what it means to live a significant life”. The book has received critical acclaim, and follows the bestseller Forever Home in 2022 and Home Stretch in 2020.

Norton also has hands-on involvement in crafting his award-winning GN line of wines and spirits, produced in partnership with Invivo at its historic winery in Te Kauwhata, south of Auckland.

Across his career, Norton has won eight Bafta TV Awards including Best Entertainment Performance and Best Entertainment Programme.

Alongside presenting 31 series of The Graham Norton Show, Norton has commentated on the Eurovision Song Contest since 2009, been a regular judge on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and currently hosts the British television game show Wheel of Fortune.

His acting credits include a cameo in the 2024 rom-com The Idea of You, a voice role in the Pixar animated film Soul, and a brief stint on the sitcom Father Ted in the 1990s.

His titular chat show The Graham Norton Show has run since 2007 and hosted numerous high-profile stars including Samuel L. Jackson, Reese Witherspoon, Liam Neeson, Cameron Diaz, Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Aniston, Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey jnr.

An Evening with Graham Norton New Zealand tour dates 2025

Tuesday, March 25 – Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Saturday, March 29 – Opera House, Wellington

Tuesday, April 1 – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland.

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 11am (local time) on October 11 - visit tegdainty.com for more information.