It’s one of the most talked-about movies of the year. However, Saltburn has been royally snubbed by the Academy.

Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid read out the list of Oscar nominations in Los Angeles today, which saw the Emerald Fennell-directed dark comedy get the cold shoulder, despite it receiving several nominations at other awards ceremonies, reports news.com.au.

Saltburn actors Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike were both nominated for their performances in the film at the Golden Globes. The pair were nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively. They were also named in the same categories at the Baftas, with their co-star Jacob Elordi also receiving a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Additionally, Saltburn was nominated for Outstanding British Film and Best Original Score.

Keoghan has received global praise for his role as the strange but intriguing Oliver, as his performance left viewers shocked by some of his character’s truly creepy acts in the film.

One of the most bizarre – and talked-about – moments in the movie was Keoghan’s “erotic” graveyard scene, in which he is seen taking off his trousers and dry-humping a grave.

Alison Oliver (Venetia), Jacob Elordi (Felix) and Barry Keoghan (Oliver) in Saltburn. Photo / Chiabella James, Prime Video

The star revealed that the entire scene had been improvised on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month.

“I wanted to see what Oliver would do next,” Keoghan confessed.

“I wanted to see what the next level of obsession was.”

“And by that [I mean], I just wanted the camera to roll. Not to kind of pre-empt it or rehearse it - and what happened, happened. It was one take, and I think it was right. It moved the story forward.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer emerged as an Academy favourite, receiving a whopping 13 nominations.

Despite Barbie nabbing nods in the Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrara), Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Original Song and Best Adapted Screenplay categories, its protagonist performer, Margot Robbie, and director, Greta Gerwig, were unexpectedly snubbed.

Just a few hours after the nominations were revealed, both Gosling and Ferrara got candid about their “disappointment” over the women’s exclusion from the list.