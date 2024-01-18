The British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the Bafta Film Awards, has released this year’s nominations and it seems one award show favourite has fallen short. Barbie.
While Oppenheimer leads the nominations with 13 nods, Barbie has come in receiving only five despite having 15 places when the longlists were announced earlier this month. These include Margot Robbie up for Best Actress, Original Screenplay, Costume Design and Production Design, as well as a Best Supporting Actor nod for Ryan Gosling.
Elsewhere, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan could be set to secure his first win in nine nominations when he contends for the Best Director prize at next month’s ceremony, while the atomic bomb saga is also up for the coveted Best Film prize, as well as securing places on the shortlists for the Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Make-up and Hair, Original Score, Production Design, and Sound categories.
In addition, Cillian Murphy is nominated for Leading Actor, and co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt are up for Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.
Following Oppenheimer is Poor Things, which scooped 11 nominations including for Best Film and Best Actress for Emma Stone, who will compete against Robbie (Barbie), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) and Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane). Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone’s performance in Killers of the Flower Moon is a notable absence in that category.
Joining Oppenheimer and Poor Things in the Best Film category are Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Killers of the Flower Moon, while Best Director has just one female nominee, Anatomy of a Fall filmmaker Justine Trier, who will contest for the prize alongside Nolan, Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Maestro’s Bradley Cooper - who is also up for Leading Actor - and Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), none of whom have ever won the award in the past.
Joining Murphy and Cooper in the Leading Actor category will be Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), The Holdovers actor Paul Giamatti - who has already won Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for the role - Colman Domingo for Rustin, and Teo Yoo for Past Lives.
The ceremony will take place at the Southbank Centre in London on February 18, hosted by David Tennant.
Here is the full list of Bafta Film Awards nominations:
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Huller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Director
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Film Not in the English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated film
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Make-up and Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
British Short Animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon