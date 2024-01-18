Margot Robbie has been nominated for Best Actress at the Bafta Awards.

The British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the Bafta Film Awards, has released this year’s nominations and it seems one award show favourite has fallen short. Barbie.

While Oppenheimer leads the nominations with 13 nods, Barbie has come in receiving only five despite having 15 places when the longlists were announced earlier this month. These include Margot Robbie up for Best Actress, Original Screenplay, Costume Design and Production Design, as well as a Best Supporting Actor nod for Ryan Gosling.

Elsewhere, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan could be set to secure his first win in nine nominations when he contends for the Best Director prize at next month’s ceremony, while the atomic bomb saga is also up for the coveted Best Film prize, as well as securing places on the shortlists for the Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Make-up and Hair, Original Score, Production Design, and Sound categories.

Barbie has only received five nominations at this year's Bafta Awards.

In addition, Cillian Murphy is nominated for Leading Actor, and co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt are up for Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.

Following Oppenheimer is Poor Things, which scooped 11 nominations including for Best Film and Best Actress for Emma Stone, who will compete against Robbie (Barbie), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) and Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane). Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone’s performance in Killers of the Flower Moon is a notable absence in that category.

Joining Oppenheimer and Poor Things in the Best Film category are Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Killers of the Flower Moon, while Best Director has just one female nominee, Anatomy of a Fall filmmaker Justine Trier, who will contest for the prize alongside Nolan, Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Maestro’s Bradley Cooper - who is also up for Leading Actor - and Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), none of whom have ever won the award in the past.

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Photo / Universal Pictures

Joining Murphy and Cooper in the Leading Actor category will be Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), The Holdovers actor Paul Giamatti - who has already won Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for the role - Colman Domingo for Rustin, and Teo Yoo for Past Lives.

The ceremony will take place at the Southbank Centre in London on February 18, hosted by David Tennant.

Here is the full list of Bafta Film Awards nominations:

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Timothée Chalamet in Wonka.

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Alison Oliver (Venetia), Jacob Elordi (Felix) and Barry Keoghan (Oliver) in Saltburn. Photo / Chiabella James, Prime Video

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Huller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Director

All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Maestro. Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer/Producer) in Maestro.

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not in the English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Michael J. Fox in a scene from the documentary 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.' Photo / AP

Animated film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Teo Yoo and Greta Lee as childhood sweethearts reconnecting in Past Lives.

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robert De Niro, in a scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, stars in Killers of the Flower Moon as the villainous Bill Hale. Photo / Apple TV+

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Emma Stone in a scene from Poor Things. Photo / AP

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros.

Make-up and Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

British Short Animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon