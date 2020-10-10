Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series to start filming next year, Ewan McGregor says

Actor Ewan McGregor has revealed details of the much-anticipated series. Photo / Lucasfilms

Actor Ewan McGregor says a much-anticipated TV series centred on Obi-Wan Kenobi will start filming next March.

McGregor made the revelation on The Graham Norton Show last week, saying he is set to take on the role of the Star Wars character once again.

"It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose," McGregor said. "We start shooting it in March next year."

The actor told Graham Norton his performance was inspired by the late Alec Guinness, who played the character in the original Star Wars trilogy.

"The fun thing about doing [the prequels] in the first place, when I was much younger, was trying to imagine, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy?" he said.

"It led me to watch a lot of his early work, which I hadn't seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he'd been in. I had such a great time sort of studying him in those movies."

"This time, I'm much closer in age to him," he added. "It will be my challenge to try and meet him somewhere. I love Alec Guinness. I never got to meet him, but I love him, through his work, and it's a great honour to try and pretend to be him."

The Disney+ series has long been discussed but been subject to delays for script rewrites.

The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who has previously been involved in episodes of The Mandalorian.