NZ TV Awards: Ashley Bloomfield turns down TV Personality of the Year nomination

He's graced our TV screens since the daily Covid-19 briefings began way back in March, in what one Twitter user called "the most gripping TV series of the year".

He even landed a spot as a finalist in this year's NZ TV Awards' Personality of the Year category, up against the likes of TVNZ's Wendy Petrie and Hilary Barry.

But director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has declined the nomination because he's "not a TV personality".

His office said in a statement today that he was "humbled" to have been nominated.

"Given his primary role as a public servant and not a TV personality, he would like to step aside from being considered for the award," the statement reads.

"He wishes the candidates well and says he will be watching with interest on the night."

NZTV Awards officials supported his decision to withdraw from the nomination and thanked him for his work during the fight against Covid-19 alongside frontline workers and the Ministry of Health.

TVNZ's Hilary Barry, who's up for the same award, shared her disappointment on Twitter, writing: "Even I voted for Ashley."

And other Kiwis who had cast their vote for Bloomfield were crushed.

"It was easily the most gripping series of the year, we were locked in every day," one wrote.

Another said: "On the one hand, I respect his choice. On the other hand, how could he do this to us?"

If you've voted for Bloomfield, you can still recast your vote for any of the other finalists, according to competition officials.

The awards are on November 18. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, November 15.