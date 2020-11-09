Covid 19 coronavirus: Waikato towns can relax - casual contact tests negative

Small towns on high alert can breathe a sigh of relief after a person who was a casual contact of a positive Covid-19 case has tested negative.

Today, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield advised that the casual contact who was on the same flight as an infected Defence Force staffer and went to a meeting in Kawhia was feeling unwell.

Students from Ōtorohanga College had attended the meeting.

Facebook pages for Kawhia Primary School and Otorohanga College Hostel have posted an update stating that the person has tested negative.

The hostel, which temporarily closed, would re-open tomorrow, it said in a statement on Facebook.

It comes as Waikato District Health Board says all laboratory tests today for Covid-19 have returned negative results.

"This includes the individual identified as a casual contact of a case on a flight from Auckland to Wellington on 5 November," the DHB said in a statement.

Anyone who has concerns or develops symptoms is asked to contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) and/or seek a test.

The meeting in questions was the Taharoa C annual general meeting, held on Saturday.

The person who attended the 150-strong gathering was due to be tested this morning and the incorporation was advising attendees to be cautious and keep track of their movements while they awaited results.

In a statement, the committee management said all shareholders signed a register before the meeting started.

‌

(edited)