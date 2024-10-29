New Zealand Television Awards Committee member Kelly Martin said of Christie, “She has opened doors for countless individuals, inspiring not only those dedicated to telling New Zealand stories but also performers across a wide range of genres ... Dame Julie’s belief in working hard and playing even harder has truly stood the test of time and her influence and commitment have significantly shaped the television landscape, making her contributions to the industry more than worthy of this award.”

As for the coveted Personality of the Year award, some of the biggest names in New Zealand television have been named in the list of finalists.

Sports presenter Rikki Swannell.

Broadcaster Patrick Gower is nominated for his work on Paddy Gower Has Issues - the former Newshub journalist’s current affairs show.

TVNZ's Tāmati Rimene-Sproat.

He’s up against his former Three colleague Melissa Chan-Green for her work presenting morning show AM, as well as sports broadcaster Rikki Swannell for her Rugby World Cup 2023 coverage on Sky Sport and TVNZ’s Tāmati Rimene-Sproat’s Hīkoi Speaking Our Truth, during which the presenter looks back on the Foreshore and Seabed march and movement in 2004.

Taskmaster's Paul Williams.

Representing Kiwi reality television, Taskmaster New Zealand’s Paul Williams is nominated for his work as Jeremy Wells’ long-suffering assistant.

Comedian James Mustapic. Photo / Dean Purcell

Meanwhile, comedian James Mustapic is nominated for his season of Celebrity Treasure Island - which he won - while Paul Henry is nominated for the first season of The Traitors NZ.

Actor Turia Schmidt-Peke.

Actor and Treasure Island alum Turia Schmidt-Peke is a finalist for her role on season 6 of Ahikāroa on Whakaata Māori, while Shortland Street’s Bella Kalolo is nominated for her role on the iconic soap.

Comedian and Celebrity Treasure Island star Bubbah.

Comedian and reality TV star Sieni Leo’o Olo, known as Bubbah, is nominated for her short-form vertical comedy series I Got You, screening on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram Reels.

This year’s New Zealand Television Awards winners will be announced on Friday November 22 at the Aotea Centre, with the ceremony hosted by Pax Assadi.

Voting is open now - you can cast your vote here.



