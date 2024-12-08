According to her website, Bella has “been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time, she’s been evolving in her arts”.

Bella Kidman-Cruise with one of her artworks at the Imagine Museum in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo / Instagram

“Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital,” which she calls a “game-changer”.

Bella married Max Parker in a Church of Scientology ceremony in 2015, and the couple live together in south London.

Kidman and Cruise adopted Bella in 1992, when she was a baby, two years after marrying. Her brother, Connor, was adopted in 1995.

The A-list couple eventually separated in 2001.

Bella and Connor’s relationship with Kidman has reportedly been strained over the years and the children are said to be closer to Cruise.

The pair’s children followed their father to become members of the Church of Scientology, but although the Big Little Lies actress does not hold the same faith, she has openly expressed her love and support for them.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in 1992. The couple separated in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

“I have two children who are Scientologists – Connor and Isabella – and I utterly respect their beliefs,” Kidman told the Hollywood Reporter in 2013.

In a 2018 interview with Who, Kidman further cleared the air, saying “they are adults” who “are able to make their own decisions”.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here," she said.