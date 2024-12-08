Bella and Connor’s relationship with Kidman has reportedly been strained over the years and the children are said to be closer to Cruise.
The pair’s children followed their father to become members of the Church of Scientology, but although the Big Little Lies actress does not hold the same faith, she has openly expressed her love and support for them.
“I have two children who are Scientologists – Connor and Isabella – and I utterly respect their beliefs,” Kidman told the Hollywood Reporter in 2013.
In a 2018 interview with Who, Kidman further cleared the air, saying “they are adults” who “are able to make their own decisions”.
“They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”
“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here," she said.