Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s daughter Bella makes rare social media post to celebrate artwork’s success

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella, 31, debuted a piece of art at a museum in Florida. Photo / Instagram, Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s daughter has shared a glimpse into what she’s been working on recently in a rare social media post.

The adopted daughter of the Hollywood heavyweights, Bella Kidman-Cruise, was in St Petersburg, Florida, on December 6 to see the debut of one of her artworks in the city’s Imagine Museum.

The 31-year-old took a photo to celebrate the occasion, posting it to Instagram with the caption, “this lil guy made it to @imaginemuseum”.

She could be seen standing beside her abstract green-yellow painting with a proud smile.

Bella maintains a low-key profile online and typically posts only photos of her art. She also runs an online store where she sells totes, prints, pins and T-shirts designed with her artwork.

According to her website, Bella has “been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time, she’s been evolving in her arts”.

Bella Kidman-Cruise with one of her artworks at the Imagine Museum in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo / Instagram
“Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital,” which she calls a “game-changer”.

Bella married Max Parker in a Church of Scientology ceremony in 2015, and the couple live together in south London.

Kidman and Cruise adopted Bella in 1992, when she was a baby, two years after marrying. Her brother, Connor, was adopted in 1995.

The A-list couple eventually separated in 2001.

Bella and Connor’s relationship with Kidman has reportedly been strained over the years and the children are said to be closer to Cruise.

The pair’s children followed their father to become members of the Church of Scientology, but although the Big Little Lies actress does not hold the same faith, she has openly expressed her love and support for them.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in 1992. The couple separated in 2001. Photo / Getty Images
“I have two children who are Scientologists – Connor and Isabella – and I utterly respect their beliefs,” Kidman told the Hollywood Reporter in 2013.

In a 2018 interview with Who, Kidman further cleared the air, saying “they are adults” who “are able to make their own decisions”.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here," she said.

