Demi Lovato "wants no contact" with her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

The 28-year-old singer split from the 'Young and the Restless' star last week, just two months after they got engaged, but the decision caused Max to lash out on social media after he claimed Demi hadn't told him about her intent to leave, and had instead left him to find out online.

And now, sources have said Demi isn't interested in speaking to the 29-year-old actor, as she wants "nothing to do with him".

An insider said: "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.

"Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point. She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it."

Since their split, the 'Anyone' singer has been leaning on her family and friends.

The source added to E! News: "She's been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her."

Meanwhile, Max recently hinted his romance with Demi is over for good, as he posted a cryptic message on social media about coming to the end of a "chapter".

He wrote: "One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only :) x (sic)"

But in a now-deleted Instagram Story, Max claimed their relationship hadn't "officially ended", as he said they hadn't been able to talk about things.

He said: "Up to this moment we haven't spoken over the phone ... we haven't even officially ended anything to each other. Literally. I'm here in real time with y'all."

"I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe ... If you're reading this ... I love you always ... unconditionally ... no matter what. (sic)"