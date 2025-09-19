Advertisement
On The Up: Rotorua teen praised by thousands after act of kindness helping shoppers

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Colin Dorreen struck a chord with thousands in the Rotorua community after helping locals with their groceries during wild weather.

A Rotorua teen has been praised by thousands for his acts of kindness helping shoppers.

Rain hammered down and wind whipped through Fenton St Woolworths carpark last Saturday, with shoppers struggling to keep dry.

Then out strode Colin Dorreen - a 16-year-old built like hometown hero with a “heart of gold”, said Rotorua local Jenny Bushett.

