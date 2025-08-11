The visit was “a bit on the down-low” and included a pōhiri followed by a question and answer session.
Stiles said they invited Adams’ former teachers and teacher aids back to the school - Helen Berry, Veronica Adams and Cara Hurihanganui - as well as Dean Henderson, his former coach from Mokoia Intermediate School.
He presented the school with one of his Houston Rockets singlets and they gave him an Ōwhata Primary School jersey, Stiles said.
Meanwhile, hundreds of young Rotorua basketball players aged between 8 to 14 are this morning preparing to train with their hero at the Rotorua Events Centre as part of the Steven Adams Basketball Camps.
The camps have been running since 2018 and this year are being held in Rotorua, Christchurch, New Plymouth and Auckland. They allow selected children to spend time training with the superstar.
Adams, 32, made his NBA debut in 2013 and, according to reported records, had made $264 million before this latest signing with the Houston Rockets for $65 million.
The 2.11m (6ft 11in) basketballer grew up on the east side of Rotorua and also attended Mokoia Intermediate and Rotorua Lakes High schools.
He posted a photograph of himself on Instagram last night, standing outside Rotorua Lakes High School with the caption “Alot of good memories here”.
After playing one season with the Wellington Saints in 2011, Adams moved to the United States in 2012 to play college basketball where he was eventually picked up by the NBA.
He is the brother of dual Olympic gold medal shot putter Dame Valerie Adams and gold medal para athlete shot putter Lisa Adams.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.