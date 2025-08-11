Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Basketball superstar Steven Adams at Ōwhata Primary School. Photo / Supplied

Basketball superstar Steven Adams has returned to the Rotorua primary school he attended in what has been described as a “magical visit”.

Ōwhata Primary School principal Bob Stiles said having the NBA player at the school yesterday was “something pretty special”.

“It was like being in the presence of a real-life superhero.”

He said Adams’ physical presence added to the special feeling that resonated throughout the school as more than 260 pupils sat in awe.

“He towers more than a foot over me and I’m not short. It was just really special. Pretty hard to describe.”