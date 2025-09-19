This time, her tour expands to 15 more cities, including those in New Zealand and Australia.

“I had no idea just how powerful, moving, and fun it would feel to be in-person live with all of you,” Robbins said.

“You dragged your friends, your parents, your kids, your dates and we laughed, cried and shouted ‘LET THEM’ like our lives depended on it.

“We are doing this again – and this time we’re going bigger with more shows, more countries, more laughs, more interaction, more confetti and more reasons to feel alive again.”

The whole tour kicks off in Auckland and Australia before she returns to North America in April for 11 more dates.

Audiences on her new tour are told they can expect to hear never-before-shared series and practical tools to help navigate life’s challenges.

Robbins created and hosts The Mel Robbins Podcast, focusing on mindset, life improvement and behaviour change.

She started the podcast in 2022 and signed a three-year deal with American broadcaster Sirius XM in 2024 to keep her podcast on their network and deliver her show to audiences twice a week.

Her book, The Let Them Theory, was translated into 62 languages and hit the number one spot on the New York Times, Sunday Times, Amazon and Audible best seller lists.

Publisher’s Weekly also said the book was a top seller of 2025, with six million copies sold in the first six months of its release date and more than seven million sold to date.

Robbins has also written self-help books The 5 Second Rule and The High 5 Habit, hosted an Audible series titled Reinvent Your Life, and her TEDx talk called “How to Stop Screwing Yourself Over” has amassed over 34 million views on YouTube.