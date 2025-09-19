The Napier Boys' High School basketball team, which next week chases the school's first national tournament title in 33 years. Captain and Tall Blacks national men's representative Jackson Ball is fourth from the left, and younger brother Kees, far left.

Napier Boys’ High School’s senior basketball team has hopes of claiming the national schools title for the first time in 33 years as it farewells its Tall Black Jackson Ball at the annual tournament in Palmerston North.

Napier - the current Super 8 champions - have won the title once, in 1992, when current assistant coach Jamie Henare was on the team.

Ball, a fourth-year NBHS team member who earlier this year became the third-youngest Tall Black in New Zealand men’s national team history, was on the team when the blues were beaten 91-88 by Christ’s College in the 2024 final.

With Ball’s elevation to the Tall Blacks and a big year in the Sal’s NBL, it’s changed the landscape.

“Last year we were the underdogs in every game, but this year we’re the favourites. Everyone knows Jackson,” Henare says.