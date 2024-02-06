Voyager 2023 media awards
Tall Ferns vs China: Teen basketballer Pahlyss Hokianga’s journey from Bridge Pā and Flaxmere to world

Doug Laing
By
5 mins to read
Meet the four young girls with big dreams of creating an all-girls-school basketball league.

A Hawke’s Bay teen has the chance to become the youngest ever to play for the New Zealand women’s basketball side at this week’s Olympic Qualifier Tournament in Xi’an, China.

One of a group

